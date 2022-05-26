N.S. man breaks lifetime internet ban 1 month after completing sex-crime sentence: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Nova Scotia have charged a man, who was released last month after completing his sentence for sexual offences against children, for violating his prohibition order.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP in Pictou County said Gerald Paul Ward, 55, appeared in court Wednesday and has been released on conditions, including that he not possess any devices capable of accessing the internet.

He was initially charged and placed into custody in the summer of 2017. In June 2021, he was convicted of two counts each of sexual interference, as well as making and distributing child pornography.

RCMP said Ward was released in April of this year after finishing his sentence, and has a lifetime ban from accessing the internet or “other digital network.”

Story continues below advertisement

“On May 9, 2022, Pictou County District RCMP received complaints about the man using the internet contrary to his prohibition order. RCMP officers began investigating the matter,” RCMP said.

He is scheduled to return to Pictou Provincial Court on July 6.