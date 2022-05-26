Menu

Crime

N.S. man breaks lifetime internet ban 1 month after completing sex-crime sentence: RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 12:40 pm
A man from Nova Scotia has been charged with breaking the conditions of his probation that includes a lifetime ban from accessing the internet following convictions for sex crimes involving children. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
A man from Nova Scotia has been charged with breaking the conditions of his probation that includes a lifetime ban from accessing the internet following convictions for sex crimes involving children. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Police in Nova Scotia have charged a man, who was released last month after completing his sentence for sexual offences against children, for violating his prohibition order.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP in Pictou County said Gerald Paul Ward, 55, appeared in court Wednesday and has been released on conditions, including that he not possess any devices capable of accessing the internet.

Read more: RCMP say 47 Canadians arrested, 12 children rescued in global sex abuse operation

He was initially charged and placed into custody in the summer of 2017. In June 2021, he was convicted of two counts each of sexual interference, as well as making and distributing child pornography.

RCMP said Ward was released in April of this year after finishing his sentence, and has a lifetime ban from accessing the internet or “other digital network.”

“On May 9, 2022, Pictou County District RCMP received complaints about the man using the internet contrary to his prohibition order. RCMP officers began investigating the matter,” RCMP said.

He is scheduled to return to Pictou Provincial Court on July 6.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Interference tagChild porn charges tagdistributing child pornography tagNS crime tagPictou County RCMP tagGerald Paul Ward tagsexual offences children tag

