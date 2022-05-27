N.S. man charged with child pornography offences after search at Dartmouth home

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with distribution of child pornography and luring following a search at a Dartmouth, N.S., home on Thursday.

Police said they seized several electronic devises for forensic analysis after receiving information that a man had obtained and was sharing pornographic material of children under the age of 16.

Brennan Oake, 22, was charged with distribution and possession of child pornography. He was also charged with luring a person under the age of 16, providing sexually explicit material to a child, publishing an intimate image without consent and uttering threats.

Oake is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

Anyone with information on child pornography is asked to file a report by calling police at 902-490-5020.

