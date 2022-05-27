Menu

Crime

N.S. man charged with child pornography offences after search at Dartmouth home

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 11:00 am
Click to play video: 'Online luring numbers skyrocket' Online luring numbers skyrocket
Reports of online luring have skyrocketed during the pandemic. The Canadian Centre for Child Protection has seen a 106 per cent increase to its tipline. – Dec 6, 2021

A man has been charged with distribution of child pornography and luring following a search at a Dartmouth, N.S., home on Thursday.

Police said they seized several electronic devises for forensic analysis after receiving information that a man had obtained and was sharing pornographic material of children under the age of 16.

Read more: N.S. man breaks lifetime internet ban 1 month after completing sex-crime sentence: RCMP

Brennan Oake, 22, was charged with distribution and possession of child pornography. He was also charged with luring a person under the age of 16, providing sexually explicit material to a child, publishing an intimate image without consent and uttering threats.

Trending Stories

Oake is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

Anyone with information on child pornography is asked to file a report by calling police at 902-490-5020.

