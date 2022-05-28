SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 28

By Aya Al-Hakim The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2022 9:27 am
Click to play video: 'Parties begin final push with one week left until Ontario election day' Parties begin final push with one week left until Ontario election day
WATCH: With one week left in the Ontario election campaign, the Progressive Conservative Lead doesn’t appear to be shrinking. As Alan Carter reports, as other leaders look to chip away at the PCs, they’re reminding voters of the party’s record during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

No public announcements scheduled.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Sault Ste. Marie: Talks about her plan to “stop the cuts.” 11:45 a.m. Fishing Pier along St. Mary’s River Drive.

Thunder Bay: Meets with flood evacuees. 3:15 p.m. Fireside Room, Valhalla Hotel & Conference Centre, 1 Valhalla Inn Rd.

Thunder Bay: Announces plan to tackle the opioid crisis. 4 p.m. Fireside Room, Valhalla Hotel & Conference Centre, 1 Valhalla Inn Rd.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes an announcement on “stopping Doug Ford.” 9 a.m. Norris Crescent Parkette, 24 Norris Crescent.

Toronto: Visits ZoomerPlex for Doors Open and does an interview. 11:05 a.m. ZoomerPlex, 64 Jefferson Ave.

Peterborough: Makes a campaign stop to thank supporters. 4 p.m. 423 George Street.

Pickering: Makes a campaign stop to thank supporters. 6 p.m. 1755 Pickering Parkway.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

No public announcements scheduled.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
