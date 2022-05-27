Menu

Crime

Charges laid in ‘traumatic’ Surrey break-in and sex assault: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 7:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP investigating after woman sexually assaulted during break and enter' Surrey RCMP investigating after woman sexually assaulted during break and enter
WATCH: Surrey RCMP are on the hunt for a suspect after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger who broke into her home early Saturday. Kristen Robinson reports. (Aired: May 21)

A man has been arrested and charged in a “very serious and traumatic” sexual assault in Surrey, RCMP said Friday.

RCMP allege the suspect broke into the victim’s home on 101A Avenue near 192 Street around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday and sexually assaulted her.

Read more: Surrey RCMP investigating after woman sexually assaulted during break and enter

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said at the time.

The incident also prompted Mounties to issue a public warning.

RCMP said 43-year-old Matthew Christopher Hamm was charged Thursday with sexual assault, break and enter, unlawful confinement and uttering threats.

Read more: Sex workers warned after woman sexually assaulted in Surrey park

He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

Mounties credited tips from the public with helping them locate a suspect.

