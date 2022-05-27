Charges laid in ‘traumatic’ Surrey break-in and sex assault: RCMP

A man has been arrested and charged in a “very serious and traumatic” sexual assault in Surrey, RCMP said Friday.
RCMP allege the suspect broke into the victim’s home on 101A Avenue near 192 Street around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday and sexually assaulted her.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said at the time.
The incident also prompted Mounties to issue a public warning.
RCMP said 43-year-old Matthew Christopher Hamm was charged Thursday with sexual assault, break and enter, unlawful confinement and uttering threats.
He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.
Mounties credited tips from the public with helping them locate a suspect.
