Crime

Surrey RCMP investigating after woman sexually assaulted during break and enter

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted May 22, 2022 3:34 pm
Surrey RCMP said the assault happened at the woman's home in the 12900 block of 101A avenue. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP said the assault happened at the woman's home in the 12900 block of 101A avenue. Global BC

Surrey RCMP are issuing a warning to the public after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger who broke into her house in Whalley early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 12900 block of 101A avenue for a report of a break and enter around 6:40 a.m.

When they arrived, they spoke with the woman, who reported she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Mounties describe the suspect as a man in his mid-30s, about 5’6, and wearing dark coloured clothing.

Police are conducting video and witness canvassing in the area.

Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area to contact police.

