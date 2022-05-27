Toronto police seeking information on 3 men who shot fireworks into crowd on Victoria Day

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men who shot fireworks into crowds of people on Monday.

Police say that at approximately 11:30 p.m. three men in a dark-coloured four-door BMW drove to the intersection of Queen Street East and Leslie Street.

They say three men got out of the car and fired fireworks into the crowd, hitting several pedestrians and vehicles.

The car has an Ontario licence plate that reads CSNT154.

Police say the three men are wanted for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.