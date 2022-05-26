Multiple shots reported in Dartmouth neighbourhood: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating reports of “multiple shots” fired in the Roleika Drive area of Dartmouth on Thursday evening.

Police said they received the reports at around 5 p.m., in the area of Roleika Drive and Churchill Court.

There were no injuries reported at the time.

Members of the General Investigation Section, as well as the HRP Forensic Identification Section, were on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call (902) 490-5016 or Crime Stoppers.

