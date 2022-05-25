Menu

Crime

Three people now charged with murder in fatal Nova Scotia house fire

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 3:09 pm
Two more people have been charged with first-degree murder in relation to a fatal house fire in Pinkney’s Point, N.S.

RCMP first responded to a blaze at a home on Melbourne Road shortly after 2 a.m. on March 17.

After the fire was put out, police say human remains were discovered inside by first responders.

The victim was later identified as 43-year-old Joseph Wickens. According to his obituary, Wickens hailed from Clam Point and “spent his life immersed on the water and in the woods.” He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

In April, police charged Dillion Burton Deveau, 30, of North Chegoggin with first-degree murder.

Deveau has been in custody since his arrest.

Police now say two more men have been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

“On May 24, Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime arrested Michael Roland Surette, 41, of Pinkney’s Point, in Dartmouth,” the release said. “RCMP officers also arrested Brooklyn Gavel, 20, of Pinkney’s Point, in Middleton.”

Both men have been arraigned for murder and will remain in custody until their next court appearance in June.

 

