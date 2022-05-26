Calgary police recover $115K in drugs, gun following lengthy investigation

Send this page to someone via email

An eight-month-long drug trafficking investigation by Calgary police resulted in the seizure of a loaded firearm, cash and tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs.

In September 2021, investigators identified a suspect they believed was trafficking drugs.

Following a months-long investigation, police executed a search warrant in a residence in the Mission neighbourhood, in the 100 block of 26 Avenue S.W.

During the search, officers found a loaded pistol, $7,605 in cash and a “significant” amount of drugs. Police estimated the street value of the drugs at $115,000. The drugs seized included:

170.1 grams of crack cocaine

334.7 grams of powder cocaine

304 grams of methamphetamine

165 grams of fentanyl

“Addressing gun violence continues to be a priority for police,” Staff Sgt. Travis Baker said in a statement.

“Gun violence doesn’t just impact those involved in crime – it puts our entire community at risk and we are pleased that we were able to get this restricted firearm and drugs off the street.”

CPS said Juan Ruiz Durango, 25, faces multiple drug and weapons charges, including:

Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

One count of possession of the proceeds of crime

One count of careless use/storage of a firearm

One count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

One count of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

One count of possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it had been altered

One count of possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order