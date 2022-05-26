Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police searching for suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto park

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 1:42 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The Toronto Police Service has identified the woman whose dismembered body was found in a plastic bag in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The Toronto Police Service has identified the woman whose dismembered body was found in a plastic bag in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was at Pelmo Park in the Gary Drive and Langside Avenue area.

Police said a man approached the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Trending Stories

Read more: Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

Officers said the man then fled in an unknown direction.

Police are now searching for a man that is taller than five-feet-six-inches and was seen wearing a black sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagSexual Assault tagsex assault tagTPS tagSex Assault Investigation taggary drive taglangside avenue tagpelmo park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers