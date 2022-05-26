Police searching for suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto park

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was at Pelmo Park in the Gary Drive and Langside Avenue area.

Police said a man approached the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Officers said the man then fled in an unknown direction.

Police are now searching for a man that is taller than five-feet-six-inches and was seen wearing a black sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

