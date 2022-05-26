Menu

Canada

Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 10:07 am
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

A cyclist has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in North York Thursday morning, officials say.

Toronto police said on Twitter that emergency crews were called shortly after 8:30 a.m. to the area of Henderson and Steeles avenues, west of Bayview Avenue.

Police said a cyclist was struck by a vehicle and later taken to a trauma centre.

A police spokesperson told Global News the victim was conscious and breathing.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man in his 20s to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision.

Steeles Avenue is closed in the area.

