Winnipeg police seize 3D-printed handgun in drug raid

Police say they found several weapons, including a 3D-printed handgun, during a drug raid in the Springfield South neighbourhood Sunday.
The guns and gangs unit executed a warrant on a home in the 1400 block of Molson Street following a drug trafficking investigation.
Once inside the home, police say officers found five ounces of cocaine, two grams of crack, 33 grams of meth, cutting agent and drug packaging materials, along with roughly $30,000 in cash.
Four guns were also seized, including a loaded 3D-printed handgun, a handgun modified for automatic firing and two loaded shotguns.
Two men, aged 29 and 31, and a 23-year-old woman have each been charged number of drug and firearm offences.
Between all three accused, police say more than 80 charges have been laid.
Comments