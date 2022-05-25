Winnipeg police seize 3D-printed handgun in drug raid

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say they found several weapons, including a 3D-printed handgun, during a drug raid in the Springfield South neighbourhood Sunday.

The guns and gangs unit executed a warrant on a home in the 1400 block of Molson Street following a drug trafficking investigation.

Read more: Federal gun bust puts end to 3D gun printing in rural Manitoba

Once inside the home, police say officers found five ounces of cocaine, two grams of crack, 33 grams of meth, cutting agent and drug packaging materials, along with roughly $30,000 in cash.

View image in full screen Drugs and guns found in the raid. Winnipeg police handout

Four guns were also seized, including a loaded 3D-printed handgun, a handgun modified for automatic firing and two loaded shotguns.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina man faces multiple charges of weapons manufacturing using 3D printer

Two men, aged 29 and 31, and a 23-year-old woman have each been charged number of drug and firearm offences.

Between all three accused, police say more than 80 charges have been laid.

Officers executed a search warrant where the following was seized-

Cocaine, meth, cutting agents, and four firearms were seized. Included was a 3-D printed handgun and a handgun modified for automatic firing capacity.

Three adults were taken into custody.https://t.co/V39ZLK1GMJ pic.twitter.com/sUjeMUQ6Xd — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 25, 2022