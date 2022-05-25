Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police seize 3D-printed handgun in drug raid

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 2:11 pm
3d printed gun View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a 3D-printed gun was found during a raid at a Molson Street home Sunday. Winnipeg police handout

Police say they found several weapons, including a 3D-printed handgun, during a drug raid in the Springfield South neighbourhood Sunday.

The guns and gangs unit executed a warrant on a home in the 1400 block of Molson Street following a drug trafficking investigation.

Read more: Federal gun bust puts end to 3D gun printing in rural Manitoba

Once inside the home, police say officers found five ounces of cocaine, two grams of crack, 33 grams of meth, cutting agent and drug packaging materials, along with roughly $30,000 in cash.

Drugs and guns found in the raid. View image in full screen
Drugs and guns found in the raid. Winnipeg police handout

Four guns were also seized, including a loaded 3D-printed handgun, a handgun modified for automatic firing and two loaded shotguns.

Read more: Regina man faces multiple charges of weapons manufacturing using 3D printer

Two men, aged 29 and 31, and a 23-year-old woman have each been charged number of drug and firearm offences.

Between all three accused, police say more than 80 charges have been laid.

