Canada

Peter Nygard sexual assault case to return to Montreal courtroom in July

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2022 11:54 am
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is shown in this courtroom sketch in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is shown in this courtroom sketch in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. DPi

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s sexual assault and forcible confinement case in Quebec will return to a Montreal courtroom July 8.

Nygard remains detained in Toronto and did not appear during the brief hearing before a judge at the Montreal courthouse.

Laurence Juillet, a lawyer for Nygard, asked for the delay while her client’s other pending sex crime cases move through the courts.

Nygard faces one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in Quebec. The crimes, which involve the same person, allegedly took place between Nov. 1, 1997, and Nov. 15, 1998.

He is also facing six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement in Toronto in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

Authorities in the United States have asked for him to be extradited to face sex-related charges in that country.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
