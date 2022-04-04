Menu

Crime

Peter Nygard’s Montreal criminal case on sex assault charge put off until May 25

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2022 12:56 pm
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard's sexual assault and forcible confinement case in Quebec will return to a Montreal courtroom May 25. View image in full screen
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard's sexual assault and forcible confinement case in Quebec will return to a Montreal courtroom May 25. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Annie I. Bang

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard‘s sexual assault and forcible confinement case in Quebec will return to a Montreal courtroom at the end of May.

Nygard’s presence was not required Monday as his case was heard briefly before a judge in Montreal.

Read more: Fashion mogul Peter Nygard appears virtually before Quebec judge on sex charges

Lawyers agreed to push the case to May 25 to give his legal team time to deal with Nygard’s other pending sex crime cases.

Nygard, 80, also agreed to postpone his right to a bail hearing in the Quebec file until the next court date.

Arrest warrant issued for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard in Montreal
Arrest warrant issued for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard in Montreal

Last week, he appeared virtually in Montreal court to face one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement involving the same victim.



The crimes allegedly took place between Nov. 1, 1997, and Nov. 15, 1998.

Read more: Peter Nygard case put over to April 20 in Toronto

Lawyers told the court Monday that Nygard is not prejudiced by the delays because he is already detained in Toronto on similar charges and he is also the subject of an extradition warrant for sex-related charges pending in the United States.

Trending Stories

Last fall, Nygard was charged in Toronto with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement in alleged incidents dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s. He has denied those allegations.

Nygard to face extradition to U.S. after Canadian case completed: Lametti
Nygard to face extradition to U.S. after Canadian case completed: Lametti – Mar 22, 2022

He was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York. Authorities in the U.S. allege he used his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.



Nygard has denied the allegations through his lawyer and had agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face a charge of sex trafficking.

Read more: Arrest warrant issued for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard in Montreal

Canada’s justice minister has said he could be extradited once his Canadian criminal trials are complete.

The former head of a multimillion-dollar clothing company also faces a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving 57 women with similar allegations.

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail, will be detained in Toronto
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail, will be detained in Toronto – Jan 19, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press


