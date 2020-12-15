Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been arrested, court records confirm.

Nygard is set to make a court appearance at 1 p.m. in Winnipeg in relation to an extradition, according to a spokesperson for the Manitoba Law Courts.

Currently, there are no charges before the court. It’s unknown if charges are expected.

Winnipeg police told Global News they have nothing to provide on the matter at this time.

Global News has reached out to Nygard’s lawyers.

1:51 Peter Nygard’s sons accuse fashion mogul of arranging for their rape as teens Peter Nygard’s sons accuse fashion mogul of arranging for their rape as teens – Aug 17, 2020

Nygard, who hails from Winnipeg, has been repeatedly accused of sexual assault and sex trafficking over the past year.

In a lawsuit filed in a New York court in August, two of Nygard’s sons accused their father of ordering his girlfriend, who the suit claims is a “known sex worker” to rape them when they were teenagers.

In the latest court complaint, his sons claim Nygard instructed the same alleged sex worker — who was a long-time girlfriend of Nygard’s — to “statutorily rape” them, 14 years apart.

The two complainants, both Nygard’s biological children, are identified as John Doe number one and number two in the court documents obtained by Global News.

Read the complaint by his sons:

In February, a lawsuit was filed against Nygard and included allegations from 10 women accusing him of enticing them to his estate in the Bahamas.

By June, a total of 57 women had joined the class action lawsuit, which accuses him of rape, sexual assault and human trafficking. Eighteen of those women are Canadian.

Nygard has denied all allegations and blames a conspiracy caused by a feud with his billionaire neighbour in the Bahamas.

Read the amended class-action complaint:

Four women claim they were either raped or sexually assaulted in Winnipeg. At least two of the women are from Winnipeg.

A woman listed as Jane Doe No. 15 says she was flown to the Nygard Companies’ Winnipeg property under the guise of a modeling job where she was “held captive against her will for three days and raped repeatedly by Nygard.”

Jane Doe No. 27 says she met Nygard at the Nygard Companies’ Winnipeg office seeking a modelling sponsorship. She says during her meeting, Nygard complemented her and then groped her breasts.

Jane Doe No. 37 says her father sold Nygard furs through his business so she knew Nygard and frequently saw him at the store. She says that when she was 15, Nygard raped her in the bathroom at a Winnipeg restaurant.

Jane Doe No. 44 was 14 and in the child welfare system when she says Nygard picked her up on the street in Winnipeg and paid her for oral sex. She claims this happened on multiple occasions.

Twelve of the victims were under 18 when the alleged crimes happened.

That suit was put on pause in the summer by a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Reasons for the stay in the suit were sealed, however, the court docket at the time said the stay resulted from a government motion that named three federal prosecutors.

The Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York did not respond to a request for comment at the time.

Nygard resigned as chairman of Nygard International in February this year following an FBI raid of the company’s New York City headquarters amid the allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

1:23 Winnipeg police investigate Nygard property Winnipeg police investigate Nygard property – Jul 16, 2020

-with files from Erik Pindera and the Canadian Press