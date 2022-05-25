Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Actor’s ex Kate Moss testifies about ‘stairs’ incident

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: This article contains details and descriptions that are graphic and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

As the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial approaches its end, Depp’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss took stand on Wednesday.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Depp is seeking US$50 million in damages, while Heard is countersuing her former partner for US$100 million.

Moss, a 48-year-old former supermodel — who was romantically involved with Depp from 1994 to 1998 — told the court about an incident in which she fell down a flight of stairs and was saved by Depp.

In earlier testimony, Heard referred to Moss while she described a fight in which she admittedly punched Depp when she thought that he would push her sister down the stairs.

“Whitney’s back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her,” Heard said at the time. “I don’t hesitate, I don’t wait… I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs. And I swung at him.”

On Wednesday in very brief testimony, Moss said that she and Depp were in Jamaica during their relationship, and it had been raining. She then slipped down the stairs, she said, and Depp raced to help her up. She denied outright that Depp pushed her down the stairs and said he never did at any point during their time together.

The testimony contradicted Heard.

Following Moss, Dr. Shannon Curry returned to the stand to rebut the testimony of clinical psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, who said earlier in the trial that Curry presented inaccurate information about the mental state of Heard.

Curry shot back at Hughes, saying it was in fact her who drew the incorrect conclusions and test results about Heard.

Earlier in the proceedings, which began on April 12 and will wrap up on May 27, Depp denied many of the allegations, insisting that he is a “Southern gentleman” and that he had not been addicted to alcohol or illicit drugs.

Depp may also be called back to the witness stand on Wednesday.

— This is a developing story and will be updated live

— With files from The Associated Press