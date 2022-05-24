RCMP incident closes Victoria, B.C. airport to all commercial flights

An RCMP incident has closed Victoria’s airport to commercial flights Tuesday.
The Victoria Airport Authority said it is not commenting on the incident other than to confirm police are responding to a call at the airport.
Travellers are asked not to come to the airport and to check their flight status with their carrier, or on the airport website.
“Victoria Airport Authority cannot comment further at this time. We will endeavour to provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” the authority said in a tweet.
More to come.
