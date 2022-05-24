Menu

Crime

RCMP incident closes Victoria, B.C. airport to all commercial flights

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 6:51 pm
The main runway at Victoria International Airport is seen in this photo. View image in full screen
The main runway at Victoria International Airport is seen in this photo.

An RCMP incident has closed Victoria’s airport to commercial flights Tuesday.

The Victoria Airport Authority said it is not commenting on the incident other than to confirm police are responding to a call at the airport.

Travellers are asked not to come to the airport and to check their flight status with their carrier, or on the airport website.

“Victoria Airport Authority cannot comment further at this time. We will endeavour to provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” the authority said in a tweet.

Trending Stories

More to come.

