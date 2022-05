Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens were arrested after an old school was broken into in Kitchener early Monday.

A break-in at the former school near Queen’s Boulevard and Belmont Avenue was reported to police at around 1:05 a.m.

Officers arrested one of the teens while the other took off on foot.

Police say two 15-year-olds from Kitchener are facing charges of breaking and entering.

