Halifax police arrest third suspect after March robberies, mall shutdown

Halifax Regional Police say they arrested a man after a jewelry store and pawnshop were robbed nearly three months ago.

The robberies occurred March 1 at Ash Jewelry on Quinpool Road in Halifax and Cash Trader in Lower Sackville and involved three suspects.

Police say they located the suspects at the Halifax Shopping Centre shortly after the robberies.

At the time, the incident was initially reported as a “weapons complaint” after which shoppers and employees were forced to shelter inside stores.

Shoppers and employees described a hectic scene to Global News later that day.

“I’ve worked many years in security and I’ve never seen a police officer pull out a rifle before,” said mall visitor Alex Lavoie. “I’ve never seen them pull out a weapon. It was scary.”

At the mall, police arrested two out of the three suspects “and recovered the stolen property,” according to the release, while the third suspect fled the area. On March 29, police requested help from the public in finding the third suspect.

In a Tuesday release, police said 23-year-old Jamar Lakwame Carvery was arrested May 21, “after a brief pursuit” in Dartmouth after being on a Canada-wide warrant.

He is facing charges related to robbery, firearms, mischief and breach of a release order.