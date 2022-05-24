Menu

Crime

Halifax police arrest third suspect after March robberies, mall shutdown

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 11:23 am
Click to play video: 'Two arrested after weapons complaint at Halifax Shopping Centre' Two arrested after weapons complaint at Halifax Shopping Centre
There were tense moments at one of the largest shopping centres in Nova Scotia Tuesday afternoon. Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint. Shoppers and staff were told to get out of the area, and those who couldn’t leave had to shelter in place. Amber Fryday has the story – Mar 1, 2022

Halifax Regional Police say they arrested a man after a jewelry store and pawnshop were robbed nearly three months ago.

The robberies occurred March 1 at Ash Jewelry on Quinpool Road in Halifax and Cash Trader in Lower Sackville and involved three suspects.

Police say they located the suspects at the Halifax Shopping Centre shortly after the robberies.

Read more: Mounties in Nova Scotia search for cremation urn stolen in recent break in

At the time, the incident was initially reported as a “weapons complaint” after which shoppers and employees were forced to shelter inside stores.

Shoppers and employees described a hectic scene to Global News later that day.

“I’ve worked many years in security and I’ve never seen a police officer pull out a rifle before,” said mall visitor Alex Lavoie. “I’ve never seen them pull out a weapon. It was scary.”

Read more: 2 arrested after weapons scare at Halifax Shopping Centre forces shoppers, staff to hide

At the mall, police arrested two out of the three suspects “and recovered the stolen property,” according to the release, while the third suspect fled the area. On March 29, police requested help from the public in finding the third suspect.

In a Tuesday release, police said 23-year-old Jamar Lakwame Carvery was arrested May 21, “after a brief pursuit” in Dartmouth after being on a Canada-wide warrant.

He is facing charges related to robbery, firearms, mischief and breach of a release order.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Shopping Centre Jamar Lakwame Carvery Quinpool Road robbery Ash Jewelry Ash Jewelry robbery Cash Trader Cash Trader robbery Halifax Shopping Centre robbery

