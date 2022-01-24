Menu

Crime

Mounties in Nova Scotia search for cremation urn stolen in recent break in

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2022 3:42 pm
A Facebook post today from the RCMP shows a photo of the stolen urn, an ornate box that features a photo of the young man. View image in full screen
A Facebook post today from the RCMP shows a photo of the stolen urn, an ornate box that features a photo of the young man. RCMP Nova Scotia / Facebook

Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a break-in that resulted in the theft of several items, including an urn containing cremated remains.

The RCMP in East Hants say the theft was reported Dec. 30 from a home in Upper Rawdon, about 60 kilometres north of Halifax.

The Mounties say the stolen urn contained the ashes of the homeowner’s late son, and a laptop, a television and jewelry were also taken.

A Facebook post today from the RCMP shows a photo of the urn, an ornate box that features a photo of the young man.

The Mounties’ online appeal prompted a number of responses, most of them comments about the loathsome nature of the crime.

Some described what happened as disgraceful, sick, unbelievable and heartless, while one person asked: “How low can people go?”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
