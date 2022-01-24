Mounties in Nova Scotia search for cremation urn stolen in recent break in

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a break-in that resulted in the theft of several items, including an urn containing cremated remains.

The RCMP in East Hants say the theft was reported Dec. 30 from a home in Upper Rawdon, about 60 kilometres north of Halifax.

The Mounties say the stolen urn contained the ashes of the homeowner’s late son, and a laptop, a television and jewelry were also taken.

A Facebook post today from the RCMP shows a photo of the urn, an ornate box that features a photo of the young man.

The Mounties’ online appeal prompted a number of responses, most of them comments about the loathsome nature of the crime.

Some described what happened as disgraceful, sick, unbelievable and heartless, while one person asked: “How low can people go?”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2022.