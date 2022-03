Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking people to stay away from the Halifax Shopping Centre area Tuesday afternoon, as they investigate a “weapons complaint.”

A news release issued just before 1 p.m. said Halifax Regional Police officers are on scene at 7001 Mumford Road.

Police are on scene in the area of the Halifax Shopping Center located at 7001 Mumford Road in relation to a weapons complaint. Police are asking the public to remain away from the shopping center and the surrounding areas to allow the officer to conduct their investigation. pic.twitter.com/3yQLv4XlSw — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) March 1, 2022

On Twitter, several people inside the mall said they were told to shelter inside stores.

