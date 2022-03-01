Halifax police charge 14-year-old boy with 2 bank robberies on same afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old has been charged in two separate bank robberies in the Halifax area.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, they responded to a robbery at the CIBC at 1809 Barrington Street, following a report that a man had entered the bank, demanded money from a cashier and fled on foot with a quantity of cash.

Later on, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Toronto Dominion (TD) bank located at 97 Portland Street in Dartmouth. Again, the suspect had entered the bank, demanded money and fled the area on foot with a quantity of cash.

In both cases, the cashier was not physically injured, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Just after 10 p.m., the 14-year-old male was arrested in the 100 block of Albro Lake Road. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Youth Court at a later date on charges of robbery.