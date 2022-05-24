Ontario reports COVID numbers for Victoria Day Monday, Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 890 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday, with 157 in intensive care. On Victoria Day Monday, there were 879 people reported to be in hospital with COVID, with 152 in ICUs.

Due to the holiday weekend, figures were not available on Victoria Day Monday so two sets of data were released on Tuesday for both days.

Last Tuesday, there were 1,345 hospitalizations with 165 in ICU, showing a decline week-over-week.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 58 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 31 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 619 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 668 on Monday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,296,786.

The death toll in the province has risen to 13,164 as one new virus-related death was added on Tuesday and two deaths on Monday.

There are a total of 1,269,275 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,238 from the previous day and 1,138 in Monday’s report.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93.1 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.9 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.6 per cent with 36.1 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 2,775 doses in the last day and 4,692 doses the day before.

The government said more than 12,500 tests were processed in the last 48 hours. There are 3,290 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 10.5 per cent, up from 10.3 per cent reported a week ago.

