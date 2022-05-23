1 person dies in Oliver, B.C. mobile home fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Oliver, B.C., Saturday evening.

Fire crews were called out around 4:00 p.m. to Ridgeview Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered the home was fully engulfed.

“Firefighters did a good job of extinguishing the fire and making entry into the home where unfortunately they did find a body,” said Oliver Fire Department spokesperson Rob Graham.

Graham said the fire quickly developed and access to the home was difficult as it was located on the back end of a vineyard.

“It is a mobile home and mobile homes tend to ignite quite quickly so [our] attack was strictly exterior until we could knock flames down and proceed into the structure,” said Graham.

It took 15 firefighters and several hours to extinguish the blaze on Ridgeview Road.

Police have not identified the victim and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but an investigation is underway.

Saturday’s fire broke out less than 24-hours after another home caught on fire just down the highway.

Read more: South Okanagan house fire under investigation

“We did have another structure fire off of Highway 97. Similar area but not close together,” said Graham. “At this point, there is nothing to indicate that they are related.”

Highway 97 was closed while crews battled the fire on Friday. No one was injured but the fire is considered suspicious.

“Given that it was just before 2:00 in the morning, and so fire officials will look at that and any details we can to investigate that fire,” added Graham.