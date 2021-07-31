Menu

Canada

Oliver fire department douses Saturday morning grass fire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 31, 2021 4:04 pm
The fire department in Oliver, B.C. View image in full screen
The fire department in Oliver, B.C. Google Maps

The Oliver Fire Department extinguished a grass fire on Saturday morning reportedly caused by a bird.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the scene north of town, on Highway 97, after a report of an explosion and a resulting grass fire around a power pole.

After arriving, crews quickly doused the blaze.

Read more: B.C. Wildfire update Saturday: More evacuations amid new heat wave

“While on scene, it was determined to have been started by a bird that had shorted the power lines,” said the fire department.

“These types of events are not uncommon. We have had several grass fires, in the recent past, started in this manner.”

The fire department said FortisBC was on scene, working on any power issues.

Click to play video: 'Stanley Park is being closed overnight to mitigate the risk of a wildfire' Stanley Park is being closed overnight to mitigate the risk of a wildfire
Stanley Park is being closed overnight to mitigate the risk of a wildfire
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
