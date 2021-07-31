Oliver fire department douses Saturday morning grass fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Oliver Fire Department extinguished a grass fire on Saturday morning reportedly caused by a bird.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the scene north of town, on Highway 97, after a report of an explosion and a resulting grass fire around a power pole.

After arriving, crews quickly doused the blaze.

“While on scene, it was determined to have been started by a bird that had shorted the power lines,” said the fire department.

“These types of events are not uncommon. We have had several grass fires, in the recent past, started in this manner.”

The fire department said FortisBC was on scene, working on any power issues.

Story continues below advertisement

2:16 Stanley Park is being closed overnight to mitigate the risk of a wildfire Stanley Park is being closed overnight to mitigate the risk of a wildfire