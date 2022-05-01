Suspicious fire destroys vacant home in Oliver, B.C. on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious fire destroyed a vacant home in Oliver, B.C. on Saturday.

The fire broke out just after 12:00 a.m. in an industrial area on the corner of Sawmill Road and Co-op Avenue.

“It was fully involved by the time we arrived on scene, and it was pretty much just defensive,” said Oliver Fire Department spokesperson Rob Graham.

“The walls were beginning to collapse on it, and it was really unsafe.”

Fire crews remained on the scene for about two hours, and then one crew stayed behind to monitor the fire for several hours after.

“It was spreading into some overgrown bush and grassy areas, but we were able to contain the fire to the property,” said Graham.

Story continues below advertisement

#WATCH: A suspicious fire destroyed a vacant home in Oliver yesterday. The fire broke out just after 12am on the corner of Sawmill Rd. @GlobalOkanagan (Video: Kevin McKerral) pic.twitter.com/YfexCx5xcJ — Taya Fast (@taya_fast) May 1, 2022

The home has been vacant for approximately five years but according to the fire department has recently been used by people experiencing homelessness.

Over the past couple of months, two other fires have broken out at the property.

“One was an outbuilding that was a shed or garage that was on the property as well that was fully involved about a month ago,” added Graham.

“Then we had a tree fire adjacent to that home that burned down on Saturday as well.”

No one was injured in the fire. The fire is considered suspicious and is currently under investigation, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

2:00 Suspicious fire at Oliver grocery store, arson suspected Suspicious fire at Oliver grocery store, arson suspected – Mar 14, 2022