Fire

South Okanagan house fire under investigation

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 12:27 pm
It was around 1:30 a.m. when a house fire on Highway 97 was called into the Oliver Fire Department. . View image in full screen
It was around 1:30 a.m. when a house fire on Highway 97 was called into the Oliver Fire Department. . Courtesy: Oliver Fire Department

An early morning fire in Oliver, B.C. Friday that destroyed a home is currently under investigation.

It was around 1:30 a.m. when a house fire on Highway 97 was called into the Oliver Fire Department.

It took 24 firefighters three hours to extinguish the blaze that had fully engulfed the home. Department members said in a press release that Highway 97 was closed for much of that time.

Read more: Fire destroys ‘problem home’ in downtown Penticton, B.C.

The highway was opened before commuter traffic began.

“No injuries were reported and the fire cause remains under investigation,” the department said.

