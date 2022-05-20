South Okanagan house fire under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An early morning fire in Oliver, B.C. Friday that destroyed a home is currently under investigation.

It was around 1:30 a.m. when a house fire on Highway 97 was called into the Oliver Fire Department.

2:00 Suspicious fire at Oliver grocery store, arson suspected Suspicious fire at Oliver grocery store, arson suspected – Mar 14, 2022

It took 24 firefighters three hours to extinguish the blaze that had fully engulfed the home. Department members said in a press release that Highway 97 was closed for much of that time.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway was opened before commuter traffic began.

“No injuries were reported and the fire cause remains under investigation,” the department said.

2:25 Oliver Fire Department adds new truck to fleet Oliver Fire Department adds new truck to fleet – Jan 24, 2021