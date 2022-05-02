Fire destroys ‘problem home’ in downtown Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A fire tore through a home in downtown Penticton, B.C., Sunday evening, leaving piles of belongings, garbage and shards of glass scattered across the front yard.

No one was injured in the fire, but witnesses told Global News that they saw several people fleeing from the home.

The Penticton Fire Department was able to contain the fire to the property and no other homes were damaged.

“On-scene crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the building. Crews made an initial attack from the exterior and then advanced into the residence,” said Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson.

“Our fire department has responded to that property a number of times for small incidents.”

The home is located on the corner of Westminster Avenue and Bassett Street and Global News spoke to neighbours who described the house as “a problem home” and that the fire was “no surprise” given previous incidents.

“Last night the fire was coming out of the door like a dragon breathing out. It was terrible. We live next door and what if those trees started on fire? We would’ve been in trouble,” said neighbour Mario Tomic.

“It is just unbelievable what is going on here. I don’t like living here and I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

The home is located in the same area of Westminster Avenue where a targeted shooting took place on April 11, 2022. No one was injured in the shooting, but bullets did hit an uninvolved unoccupied vehicle.

The fire is considered suspicious and RCMP have launched an investigation. The house remained behind caution tape and police were still on the scene Monday afternoon.

“We are treating this fire as suspicious,” said Penticton RCMP Sgt. Scott Hanry in a press release.

“Our officers will remain on scene while we conduct an investigation into the cause and origin of this fire and ask that anyone with information regarding this fire please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.”

