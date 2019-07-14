Oliver fire department snuffs suspicious early morning blaze

Fire crews in Oliver responded to a fire in a residential area early Sunday morning.

The fire department was called to Earle Crescent, just west of Main Street, after reports of heavy smoke and fire at the backside of a home.

There was nobody inside at the time, and the home is believed to be abandoned.

This is the fourth time the Oliver Fire Department has been called to the same building. Previous times were for burning complaints and suspicious fires, according to Rob Graham of the Oliver Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, there was fire coming from the interior and exterior of the home.

Crews knocked down the majority of the fire before ventilating the home and extinguishing any remaining hot spots.

RCMP and the Oliver Fire Department are investigating the cause which is believed to be arson at this time.