More than 40,000 without power in NYC due to transformer fire: officials

Officials say more than 40,000 customers were without power following a transformer fire in New York City.

Con Edison officials said they were working to restore electricity to 43,500 people and business in the Upper West Side.

The New York City Fire Department said the fire started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue.

Power reportedly went out early Saturday evening at much of Rockefeller Center and reached the Upper West Side.

The power outages caused the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to stop train services in Manhattan and left several businesses in the dark.