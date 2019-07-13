Downtown New Westminster
July 13, 2019 12:25 pm

UPDATE: Power restored in New Westminster

By Reporter  CKNW

The city says electrical crews are responding and that it will provide further updates as information is available.

Brice Perkins / Global News
A A

Power is now back on after wide-spread outage in New Westminster this morning.

Callers to CKNW say power went out just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday but restored about two hours later.

Traffic lights were also down in parts of the city but are now back up and running.

 

There is no word what caused the problem.

READ MORE: Controversial statue of Judge Begbie removed from outside New Westminster courthouse

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Downtown New Westminster
New West
New Westminster
Power Outage
Queensborough
Sapperton
uptown new westminster

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.