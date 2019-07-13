UPDATE: Power restored in New Westminster

Power is now back on after wide-spread outage in New Westminster this morning.

Callers to CKNW say power went out just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday but restored about two hours later.

Traffic lights were also down in parts of the city but are now back up and running.

Power has now been restored in all areas of #NewWest. Thank you for patience! — New_Westminster (@New_Westminster) July 13, 2019

There is no word what caused the problem.

READ MORE: Controversial statue of Judge Begbie removed from outside New Westminster courthouse