Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates

A water quality advisory has been issued for West Kelowna Estates.

The public service announcement was issued Saturday, and, according to the City of West Kelowna, is due to increased turbidity at the Okanagan Lake intake.

The city said the advisory was issued in consultation with Interior Health, and that it will remain until further notice.

READ MORE: Water quality advisory rescinded for Vernon’s Kin Beach

Interior Health says cloudy water (turbidity) has a higher amount of organic and inorganic matter that provides food and shelter to disease-producing organisms such as viruses and bacteria. Turbidity can make disinfection less effective.

The city said the advisory means some risk is associated with using the affected water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, making beverages and ice and mixing baby formula.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 9, 2019): Parts of Saint John, N.B., hit with water issues

It added that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone else seeking added protection should use boiled water, or an alternate, safe source.

For more about water quality advisories in the region, visit Interior Health’s water advisory website.