Kamloops Fire Centre receives 11 grants totalling $1M to help reduce wildfires

The Kamloops Fire Centre will receive 11 grants totalling more than $1 million to reduce wildfire risk, the provincial government announced this week.

The grants come from the Community Resiliency Investment program, and will go to local governments and First Nations communities.

According to the province, a second round of 44 grants are being distributed across B.C., and these grants are part of that package.

The first round saw $6 million distributed to 85 municipalities, regional districts and First Nations in May.

Overall, the government says it has distributed 129 Community Resiliency Investment program grants, totalling more than $9.8 million.

“The last two summers have shown the need for better preparation in advance of wildfire seasons,” said Doug Donaldson, B.C.’s minister of forests. “To help keep people and communities as safe as possible, it’s more important than ever that we invest in programs that reduce the risk.”

The government noted that it has committed $60 million to the Community Resiliency Investment program to help reduce the risk of wildfires. The program, launched in September 2018, replaces the Strategic Wildfire Prevention Initiative.

The Union of B.C. Municipalities administers this program and processes grant applications. Eligible applicants facing a lower wildfire risk can apply for up to $25,000, while applicants facing a demonstrated higher wildfire risk can apply for up to $150,000.

The application deadline for the next intake is Oct. 18. More information about the grants can be found here.

A list of the latest grant recipients in the Kamloops Fire Centre, and how much they received:

Adams Lake Indian Band: $20,820 to assist with fuel and vegetation management.

City of Vernon: $58,200 to assist with fuel and vegetation management.

City of West Kelowna: $100,000 to assist with fuel and vegetation management.

District of Logan Lake: $152,712 to assist with fuel and vegetation management.

District of Sicamous: $99,540 to assist with education, planning and fuel and vegetation management.

Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band: $199,927 to assist with education, planning and fuel and vegetation management.

Lower Similkameen Indian Band: $100,000 to assist with planning, fuel and vegetation management, and FireSmart activities for private land.

Regional District of Central Okanagan: $30,000 to assist with planning.

Regional District of North Okanagan: $100,000 to assist with education and fuel and vegetation management.

Simpcw First Nation: $100,000 to assist with education and fuel and vegetation management.

Whispering Pines / Clinton Indian Band: $98,000 to assist with education, planning, emergency planning, cross-training and fuel and vegetation management.