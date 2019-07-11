Little Grand Rapids First Nation residents return home after wildfire smoke evacuations

Residents from Little Grand Rapids First Nation are returning home after being evacuated due to wildfire smoke in the area over the weekend.

More than 105 Priority One residents were moved to Winnipeg on Sunday, staying in hotels since their arrival.

Priority One residents include the elderly, babies and those with respiratory issues.

Manitoba Red Cross says it’s now safe for them to return home. Some will fly home Thursday, while the rest will return Friday.

An additional 115 individuals from neighbouring Pauingassi First Nation were also evacuated over the weekend.

Pauingassi community leadership has yet to make a decision on when it is safe for those residents to go back home.

