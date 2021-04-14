Football field-sized fire handled overnight by Oliver Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

A ‘football field’-sized fire was extinguished late Tuesday night on the east side of Osoyoos Lake near Osoyoos Cottages.

“Upon arrival, crews were able to surround the fire and under the direction from BC Forestry, crews extinguished the perimeter of the fire and knocked down any fire contained to any trees and shrubs in the area, leaving the interior area of the fire to smolder and burn itself out,” the Oliver Fire Department (OFD) wrote in a social media post.

The large sprawling grass, shrub and tree fire was on difficult terrain on a hillside.

View image in full screen Firefighters were busy on Tuesday night, battling a ground fire on the east side of Osoyoos Lake. Oliver Fire Department

The OFD says the fire is believed to be human-caused.

“Some smoke and hot spots may have been visible overnight while a BC Forestry crew worked the remainder of the fire this morning,” wrote OFD staff.

“Lots of hard work put in by OFD crews resulted in containing the fire and preventing it from spreading further overnight.”

The fire department is warning the public that the valley bottom is very dry and the potential for fast-spreading wildfires is already here.

