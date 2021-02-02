Menu

Canada

One person airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital after Osoyoos apartment fire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 5:21 pm
Three Osoyoos residents were injured in an apartment fire on Tuesday.
Three Osoyoos residents were injured in an apartment fire on Tuesday. Global News

One person has been airlifted to Vancouver for emergency medical treatment after they were rescued by firefighters in an Osoyoos apartment-building fire.

“Within five minutes of arrival on the scene, one occupant was rescued and received immediate medical attention by on-scene firefighters,” said Tyler Hilland, an Osoyoos Fire Department deputy chief.

“The person found in the apartment was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital for severe burn injuries to the upper body.”

Read more: Grease fire cause of blaze that claimed young life in Osoyoos: fire official

The blaze reportedly started around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, at an apartment building in the 8900 block of 92nd Ave.

Light grey smoke was visible as firefighters arrived on scene, with residents gathering outside the building.

Residents informed the fire department that they believed one person was stuck inside, prompting the quick rescue.

Read more: Home a total loss in Osoyoos blaze

Two more residents were injured in the fire: one was hurt while trying to help the individual that was airlifted to Vancouver, and the second was treated for smoke inhalation.

After the building was ventilated, the majority of the residents were able to return to their units, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is currently under investigation.

The fire was contained to the unit of origin.

Okanagan south okanagan osoyoos Apartment Fire Okanagan Fire Osoyoos Fire Department fire victim
