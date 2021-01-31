Menu

Canada

70 residents evacuated following suspicious London, Ont., apartment fire: officials

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 31, 2021 4:40 pm
136 Albert Street in London, Ont.
136 Albert Street in London, Ont. Google Maps

Residents of a downtown London, Ont., apartment had to be evacuated late Sunday morning following a fire on the third floor, according to the London Fire Department.

Platoon chief Gary Mosburger told 980 CFPL fire crews were first notified of the blaze at 136 Albert Street around 11 a.m. Sunday.

He said when crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke on the third floor of the six-floor apartment building.

Mosburger says the fire was contained to one apartment unit on the third floor, but “a large amount of heavy smoke had gone through the building, including the stairwells.”

“Ventilation was successfully completed,” he adds.

Read more: London, Ont., police investigating trio of suspicious fires in the downtown core

Residents on floors one, two, four, five and six were first evacuated. Those on the third floor had to remain in their units until it was safe to leave, according to the platoon chief.

He says around 60 residents were first evacuated, then around eight residents of the third floor followed.

Mosburger says the London Transit Commission sent buses to take evacuees to a community centre. PPE was provided to them.

One person was taken to the hospital by EMS. Their condition is unknown.

The cause and origin of the blaze is currently under investigation, but the fire has been deemed suspicious.

Mosburger said the Office of the Fire Marshal and the London Police Service are assisting with the investigation.

A damage estimate was not available.

As of Sunday afternoon, residents living on any floor but the third had been allowed to return home.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
