Home a total loss in Osoyoos blaze

The Osoyoos Fire Department rushed to a big blaze just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Three engines, a rescue truck and command unit responded to the fire on 100th Avenue.

“This was a wind-driven fire, and crews quickly got to work to protect a neighboring home that was a significant exposure risk,” the fire department wrote on its Facebook page.

“Crews got a good knockdown on the fire, bringing it under control.”

However, the fire department said the home was a total loss, and its owner is now displaced because of the blaze.

Emergency social services helped find the person overnight accommodation, according to the fire department.