August was slow month for homebuyers in N.B.

The Canadian Real Estate Association reports that August was a slow month for homebuyers in our region. One local real estate spokesperson predicts the market will soon heat up in New Brunswick, while another expert highlights that factors influencing market trends are quite complex. Anna Mandin reports.
