Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

August was slow month for homebuyers in N.B.

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted September 23, 2024 5:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'August was slow month for homebuyers in N.B.'
August was slow month for homebuyers in N.B.
The Canadian Real Estate Association reports that August was a slow month for homebuyers in our region. One local real estate spokesperson predicts the market will soon heat up in New Brunswick, while another expert highlights that factors influencing market trends are quite complex. Anna Mandin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Canadian Real Estate Association reports that August was a slow month for homebuyers in our region. One local real estate spokesperson predicts the market will soon heat up in New Brunswick, while another expert highlights that factors influencing market trends are quite complex. Anna Mandin reports.

Sponsored content

AdChoices