Teen taken to Calgary hospital following shooting on 17 Avenue

Calgary emergency crews were on the scene in the Beltline Monday afternoon, after reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of 17 Avenue S.W.
Police told Global News a shooting occurred outdoors and the suspect left in a vehicle. Police were unable to confirm if this shooting was connected to another shooting in the city’s southeast on Monday.
Police requested medical help to the Beltline scene just before 3 p.m.
When EMS arrived, they provided care to a young man in his late teens — the only patient at the scene. He was taken to the Foothills Hospital in serious but stable condition.
EMS said the male’s injuries were consistent with injuries from a firearm.
A stretch of 17 Avenue S.W. between 9 and 11 Street was closed in both directions for about an hour, but police said it reopened before 4 p.m.
— More to come…
