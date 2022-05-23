Menu

Crime

Teen taken to Calgary hospital following shooting on 17 Avenue

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 6:28 pm
Calgary police investigate a shooting in the Beltline on May 23, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a shooting in the Beltline on May 23, 2022. Global News

Calgary emergency crews were on the scene in the Beltline Monday afternoon, after reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of 17 Avenue S.W.

Police told Global News a shooting occurred outdoors and the suspect left in a vehicle. Police were unable to confirm if this shooting was connected to another shooting in the city’s southeast on Monday.

Police requested medical help to the Beltline scene just before 3 p.m.

When EMS arrived, they provided care to a young man in his late teens — the only patient at the scene. He was taken to the Foothills Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Trending Stories

EMS said the male’s injuries were consistent with injuries from a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

A stretch of 17 Avenue S.W. between 9 and 11 Street was closed in both directions for about an hour, but police said it reopened before 4 p.m.

— More to come…

