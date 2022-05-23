Teen taken to Calgary hospital following shooting on 17 Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary emergency crews were on the scene in the Beltline Monday afternoon, after reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of 17 Avenue S.W.

Police told Global News a shooting occurred outdoors and the suspect left in a vehicle. Police were unable to confirm if this shooting was connected to another shooting in the city’s southeast on Monday.

Police requested medical help to the Beltline scene just before 3 p.m.

When EMS arrived, they provided care to a young man in his late teens — the only patient at the scene. He was taken to the Foothills Hospital in serious but stable condition.

EMS said the male’s injuries were consistent with injuries from a firearm.

Please note 17 Avenue S.W. is now open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, however, 10 Street S.W. between 17 Avenue and Cameron Avenue is closed in both directions to vehicle and pedestrian traffic due to a police incident. #yycroads — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 23, 2022

A stretch of 17 Avenue S.W. between 9 and 11 Street was closed in both directions for about an hour, but police said it reopened before 4 p.m.

