Calgary police, EMS respond to reports of gunfire in Acadia

Calgary police and emergency services are on the scene in a southeast neighbourhood following reports of shots being fired.

The Calgary Police Service said just before 11:30 a.m., an incident began at Heritage Drive near Bonaventure Drive and ended near Atlas Drive S.E.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired. More than a dozen shots were fired, according to police.

EMS said it was called to the 8500 block of Atlas Drive S.E. late Monday morning to police securing the scene in the Acadia neighbourhood.

EMS said paramedics transported a young man from the back alley in that block of Atlas Drive S.E. to hospital in stable condition with injuries that are consistent with a wound from a firearm.

Calgary police said the man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body.

Police said they are looking for a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene, but did not provide a description of the vehicle.

No bystanders were injured, but police said one vehicle was hit by bullets.

Calgary police say they are speaking with multiple witnesses.

