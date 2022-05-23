Man seriously injured after stabbing in north Scarborough, 18-year-old in custody: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has serious injuries after a stabbing in north Scarborough Monday morning, Toronto police say.

Police said they were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Ashcroft Street, west of Brimley Road, shortly before 6 a.m.

There were reports of an altercation and stabbing. Police said a man was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an 18-year-old man is in custody.

