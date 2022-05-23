Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man seriously injured after stabbing in north Scarborough, 18-year-old in custody: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 9:43 am
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News

A man has serious injuries after a stabbing in north Scarborough Monday morning, Toronto police say.

Police said they were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Ashcroft Street, west of Brimley Road, shortly before 6 a.m.

Read more: Toronto police investigating after violent night at Woodbine Beach Park

There were reports of an altercation and stabbing. Police said a man was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Police said an 18-year-old man is in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagStabbing tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagScarborough tagToronto Stabbing tagScarborough stabbing tagSteeles Avenue East and Ashcroft Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers