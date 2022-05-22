Circle Drive north road construction starting Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Major road construction will begin on a stretch of Circle Drive north in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

“More than 56,000 vehicles of all sizes travel over this section of Circle Drive every day and it certainly shows,” said Terry Schmidt, General Manager of Transportation and Construction earlier this month.

Construction crews will first rehabilitate curbs in both directions between Alberta Avenue and Millar Avenue.

After work is completed on the curbs, crews will start resurfacing the eastbound lanes.

It will be carried out in phases with the majority of paving taking place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The westbound lanes are being resurfaced in 2023.

The city says delays and restrictions are possible during the project.

— With files from Global News’ Dave Giles