May long weekend marks unofficial start to highway construction season in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

As many Saskatchewan families hit the roads this weekend, the province begins its unofficial start to highway construction season.

The government of Saskatchewan is planning to improve more than 1,100 kilometres of provincial highway this year.

The province is reminding everyone to slow down to 60 km/h in all highway work zones.

“The Ministry of Highways has hard-working crews all over the province making improvements to our road network,” Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said in a press release. “We want to ensure each of them gets home safely every night. We also want drivers to understand that traffic slowdowns are temporary, and they’ll soon have a better road to travel after construction is over.”

Story continues below advertisement

This year, the province is investing $453 million in capital projects, the most notable being the twinning of Highway 3 to nearly eight kilometres west of Prince Albert.

Read more: Campers welcomed back to Saskatchewan provincial parks during May long weekend

There are also 14 sets of passing lanes on highways 5,7,12 and 16 set to be completed this year.

Highways will also see several paving projects this year, including:

Highway 1, west of Moose Jaw (13 kilometres)

Highway 4, north of North Battleford (12 kilometres)

Highway 5, west of Humboldt (17 kilometres)

Highway 6, south of Naicam (eight kilometres)

Highway 11, north of Kenaston (eight kilometres)

Highway 21, south of Kindersley (10 kilometres)

3:24 OPP patrolling roads as May long weekend traffic rush begins OPP patrolling roads as May long weekend traffic rush begins