City of Saskatoon prepares for construction season

Now that the snow is officially gone and the sun is out, it’s time for summer road repairs.

The city announced its 2022 construction plans and they’re putting $65 million into seven main areas around Saskatoon.

One area they will be targeting is Circle Drive.

“Over 56,000 vehicles a day travel over this section of Circle Drive and as I’m sure anyone who drives it regularly will agree, it along with the concrete curbs and medians are certainly showing wear and tear,” said Terry Schmidt, general manager of transportation and construction.

There won’t be full road closures, but there will be eastbound and westbound lane restrictions between Alberta Avenue and Millar Avenue.

Warman Road over Circle Drive and Circle Drive over College Drive will get resurfaced. The construction will be happening overnight from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Circle Drive over 33rd Street will see one lane of traffic open from August until September.

The 90-year-old Spadina Crescent Bridge will also be getting a face-lift. It sees roughly 16,000 vehicles every day. The bridge will be closed between Wonder Hub and Queen street from May until June.

All these projects will inevitably cause traffic delays, but Schmidt is asking residents to respect all workers.

“There will be traffic delays and detours through Saskatoon all summer, as we work to improve, and clean up hundreds of kilometres of roads within a relatively short period of time, we thank residents for their patience,” Schmidt said.

This does not mean the potholes are going unnoticed, the City is going to continue repairing those throughout the summer.