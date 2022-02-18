Closures on Circle Drive in Saskatoon over Family Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Delays and detours are expected on a major Saskatoon road over the Family Day long weekend.

Circle Drive between Preston Avenue and 108th Street will have lanes closures over two days as SaskPower works on upgrading transmission lines.

Read more: Snow on local Saskatoon streets could simply be left to melt

The first set of restrictions will take place over an eight-hour period Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Train Bridge.

The northbound curb lanes of Circle Drive will be closed in the early morning.

That will be followed by the closing of the northbound and southbound median lanes from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The final phase on Saturday will have the southbound curb lanes closed in the afternoon.

4:49 Free fishing for Family Day weekend in Saskatchewan Free fishing for Family Day weekend in Saskatchewan

Some restrictions on Sunday could last up to 14 hours.

The 108th Street exit ramp to Circle Drive will be closed along with the northbound and southbound median lanes at the Train Bridge.

Also closed is the Preston Avenue eastbound off-ramp from Circle Drive and the Attridge Drive westbound left-turn bay to Circle Drive southbound.

Circle Drive southbound between Preston and 108th will close for around 30 minutes at 5 a.m.

The northbound lanes will then close for around 30 minutes starting at 6 a.m.

Drivers are being reminded to slow down to 60 km/h through the work zones.

Story continues below advertisement

SaskPower said they planned the work for the Preston Crossing power line project for the weekend to minimize traffic disruptions.

The $20-million project will better serve the University of Saskatchewan and future development, SaskPower said.

Construction on the project is scheduled to be completed in May.

1:56 Should snow be removed from residential streets routinely in Saskatoon? Should snow be removed from residential streets routinely in Saskatoon? – Jan 23, 2022