Portion of Circle Drive closed due to semi rollover: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon Police Service responded to semi rollover at the cloverleaf of Highway 1 and Circle Drive Saturday morning.
Due to the collision, Highway 11 has been restricted to one lane for traffic going north, and the eastbound Circle Drive exit to go north onto Circle Drive is also closed.
Police say once the semi-tractor unit and two trailers are turned over and the spilled load of what appears to be agricultural seed is cleaned up, roads will reopen.
No injuries have been reported.
Police will send out an update once traffic restrictions have been removed.
