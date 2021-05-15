Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Portion of Circle Drive closed due to semi rollover: Saskatoon police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 15, 2021 3:37 pm
A semi roll over occurred Saturday morning in Saskatoon, spilling what appeared to be agricultural seed. View image in full screen
A semi roll over occurred Saturday morning in Saskatoon, spilling what appeared to be agricultural seed. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Saskatoon Police Service responded to semi rollover at the cloverleaf of Highway 1 and Circle Drive Saturday morning.

Read more: Female killed in hit and run in Saskatoon

Due to the collision, Highway 11 has been restricted to one lane for traffic going north, and the eastbound Circle Drive exit to go north onto Circle Drive is also closed.

Police say once the semi-tractor unit and two trailers are turned over and the spilled load of what appears to be agricultural seed is cleaned up, roads will reopen.

Read more: One man dead in southern Alberta collision between semis

No injuries have been reported.

Police will send out an update once traffic restrictions have been removed.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
