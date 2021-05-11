Female killed in hit and run in Saskatoon

A female is dead after a hit and run in Saskatoon, police say.
Police said they were called to the 3200 block of 33rd Street West at 9:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a hit and run.
Officers found a female with severe life-threatening injuries.
Life saving measures were performed by first responders, but the female died from her injuries.
Police have not released her name.
Trending Stories
Members of the collision analyst unit continue to investigate.
Saskatoon police are asking anyone with information or who may have surveillance video of the hit and run to contact investigators at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Cyclist, 53, in hospital after hit-and-run: Montreal police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments