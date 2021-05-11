Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Female killed in hit and run in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 10:44 am
Saskatoon police have not released the name of a female killed in hit and run in the city on Monday evening. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police have not released the name of a female killed in hit and run in the city on Monday evening. File / Global News

A female is dead after a hit and run in Saskatoon, police say.

Police said they were called to the 3200 block of 33rd Street West at 9:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a hit and run.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP charge woman in lengthy fatal hit and run investigation

Officers found a female with severe life-threatening injuries.

Life saving measures were performed by first responders, but the female died from her injuries.

Police have not released her name.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatoon police arrest woman for hit and run, car theft

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the collision analyst unit continue to investigate.

Saskatoon police are asking anyone with information or who may have surveillance video of the hit and run to contact investigators at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Cyclist, 53, in hospital after hit-and-run: Montreal police' Cyclist, 53, in hospital after hit-and-run: Montreal police
Cyclist, 53, in hospital after hit-and-run: Montreal police – Apr 10, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Police tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Police Service tagHit and Run tagSaskatoon News tag33rd Street West tagSaskatoon Hit and Run tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers