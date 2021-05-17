Menu

Canada

Photo of Jeep believed to be involved in hit and run released by Saskatoon police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 5:08 pm
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision last week in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision last week in Saskatoon. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has released a photo of a vehicle they believe to have been involved in a crash in which a female was later pronounced dead.

A hit-and-run collision was reported in the 3200 block of 33rd Street at 9:15 p.m. on May 10.

Read more: Female killed in hit and run in Saskatoon

The female succumbed to severe life-threatening injuries at the scene, according to a press release. Her age and name were not released by police.

SPS said the vehicle is a blue 2007 Jeep Compass and may have an Alberta licence plate. They added it’s likely to have visible front-end damage and the back window may be missing and covered with plastic.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

