Photo of Jeep believed to be involved in hit and run released by Saskatoon police

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has released a photo of a vehicle they believe to have been involved in a crash in which a female was later pronounced dead.
A hit-and-run collision was reported in the 3200 block of 33rd Street at 9:15 p.m. on May 10.
Read more: Female killed in hit and run in Saskatoon
The female succumbed to severe life-threatening injuries at the scene, according to a press release. Her age and name were not released by police.
SPS said the vehicle is a blue 2007 Jeep Compass and may have an Alberta licence plate. They added it’s likely to have visible front-end damage and the back window may be missing and covered with plastic.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments