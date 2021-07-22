Woman still wanted in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is still searching for a woman who they believe was driving a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision this spring.
The collision was reported in the 3200 block of 33rd Street at 9:15 p.m. on May 10. A 33-year-old woman succumbed to severe life-threatening injuries at the scene.
Police said an arrest warrant for failing to remain at the scene of an accident was issued for 36-year-old Chasity Erin Kyplain.
While a previous appeal for information did yield some tips, they have not been successful, according to a press release on Thursday.
Police said they’re also trying to locate a blue 2007 Jeep Compass that was involved in the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
