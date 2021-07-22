Woman still wanted in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is still searching for a woman who they believe was driving a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision this spring.

The collision was reported in the 3200 block of 33rd Street at 9:15 p.m. on May 10. A 33-year-old woman succumbed to severe life-threatening injuries at the scene.

Read more: Photo of Jeep believed to be involved in hit and run released by Saskatoon police

Police said an arrest warrant for failing to remain at the scene of an accident was issued for 36-year-old Chasity Erin Kyplain.

While a previous appeal for information did yield some tips, they have not been successful, according to a press release on Thursday.

View image in full screen Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision last week in Saskatoon. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Police said they’re also trying to locate a blue 2007 Jeep Compass that was involved in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:09 Saskatchewan man sentenced to 5 years in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens Saskatchewan man sentenced to 5 years in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens – Jul 12, 2021

Related News Female killed in hit and run in Saskatoon