Crime

Woman still wanted in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 7:11 pm
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman they believe to be the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision. View image in full screen
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman they believe to be the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is still searching for a woman who they believe was driving a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision this spring.

The collision was reported in the 3200 block of 33rd Street at 9:15 p.m. on May 10. A 33-year-old woman succumbed to severe life-threatening injuries at the scene.

Read more: Photo of Jeep believed to be involved in hit and run released by Saskatoon police

Police said an arrest warrant for failing to remain at the scene of an accident was issued for 36-year-old Chasity Erin Kyplain.

While a previous appeal for information did yield some tips, they have not been successful, according to a press release on Thursday.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision last week in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision last week in Saskatoon. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Police said they’re also trying to locate a blue 2007 Jeep Compass that was involved in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

